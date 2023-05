5 hours ago

There shall be three matches on Saturday, June 3 as the betPawa Premier enters Matchday 33 this weekend. King Faisal, Dreams FC and Accra Lions will host Legon Cities, Great Olympics and Asante Kotoko respectively.

League leaders Medeama SC will travel to Nsenkyire Park as guests of FC Samartex 1996 while Nsoatreman FC lock horns with second placed Aduana FC on Sunday.

Here is the Matchday 33 schedule: