1 hour ago

The Appeals Committee of the Ghana Football Association has announced decisions on two pending cases.

In its decision on Accra Great Olympics’ appeal against the ruling on the Disciplinary Committee on their protest case against Tamale City FC, the Appeals Committee ruled that the Club Licensing department should review the complaint of Accra Great Olympics and make a recommendation to the Disciplinary Committee.

The Appeals Committee has also dismissed King Faisal FC’s appeal against the Disciplinary Committee decision in their protest case against Tamale City FC.

Affirming the Disciplinary Committee’s decision, the Appeals Committee charged the GFA Prosecutor to investigate the registration of player Jireh Kojo Nissi and prosecute all guilty parties.

The Appeals Committee also ruled that the 2021/22 Division One League season registration of Jireh Kojo Nissi should be expunged from the records of the GFA since it was later in time to the registration of Isaac Mensah.

Both decisions have been communicated all parties.