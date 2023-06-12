30 minutes ago

King Faisal, a Ghana Premier League side, has been demoted from the top-flight league despite securing a win in their final game of the season.

On Sunday, 12th June 2023, they defeated Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on the last day of the season.

Despite their efforts to turn their season around by appointing coach Ignatius Osei Fosu, the Kumasi-based club could not escape relegation.

Their poor form throughout the season eventually caught up with them, leading to their unfortunate demotion.

Defender Godfred Asiamah scored a goal in the match, securing the victory for the Insha Allah boys. However, this win was not enough to save them from relegation.

King Faisal finished the season in the 17th spot with 42 points, sealing their fate and ending their campaign in disappointment.

Real Tamale United, determined to frustrate the already-relegated club, displayed a superb performance on the field. Despite their efforts, King Faisal emerged victorious, handing RTU their eleventh loss of the season.

However, the win came too late for King Faisal as they finished four points adrift of safety.

It was a bittersweet victory for King Faisal, who could not overcome the challenges they faced throughout the season. The club now faces the task of regrouping and planning for their future in lower-tier football.