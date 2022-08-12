Ghana Premier League side King Faisal has added talented midfielder Richard Arhinful to their roster after the club's justify your inclusion exercise.
According to kickgh.com, the midfielder has signed a three-year deal with the Kumasi-based side from lower-tier side Kumawuman FC ahead of the 2022/2023 season.
King Faisal who are famed for unearthing talented gems and selling them on for bigger profits discovered their latest signing after a recent justify your inclusion.
They narrowly escaped relegation last season despite starting the 2021/2022 season on a blistering note and will be hoping to avoid any relegation dogfight this term.
