1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League side King Faisal has added talented midfielder Richard Arhinful to their roster after the club's justify your inclusion exercise.

According to kickgh.com, the midfielder has signed a three-year deal with the Kumasi-based side from lower-tier side Kumawuman FC ahead of the 2022/2023 season.

King Faisal who are famed for unearthing talented gems and selling them on for bigger profits discovered their latest signing after a recent justify your inclusion.

They narrowly escaped relegation last season despite starting the 2021/2022 season on a blistering note and will be hoping to avoid any relegation dogfight this term.