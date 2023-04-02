2 hours ago

Life under interim coach Godwin Ablordey is very cozy for King Faisal as they have recorded two wins on the bounce since his takeover.

The Kumasi-based side replaced Jimmy Cobblah with his assistant coach and former player Godwin Ablordey and he has two wins out of two matches.

Faisal recorded an impressive 1-0 victory over Accra Lions in the match day 25 clash at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Accra Lions had club captain Dominic Nsobila and Abass Samari back in the side but it was not enough as they lost back-to-back matches.

The away side started the game well as Benjamin Bature grabbed what proved the winner as early as the 9th minute for King Faisal.

Accra Lions have now dropped to the 5th position with 38 points whiles King Faisal have now moved out of the relegation zone with 31 points.