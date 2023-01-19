1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League side King Faisal has parted ways with striker Abednego Tetteh with immediate effect after barely four months of joining.

The bulky striker has failed to convince the Kumasi-based side about his abilities up front as he has failed to shine for the club since joining.

Tetteh joined Alhaji Gruzah's side at the beginning of the 2022/2023 season as a free agent but has since failed to produce goals for his side.

King Faisal no longer required the player's services and have terminated his contract making him free to join any club of his choice.

The 32-year-old striker scored a paltry two goals for the Insha Allah side in ten matches he played for King Faisal this season in the Ghana Premier League.

He had his best years domestically with Bechem United in the 2015/2016 season where he helped his club clinch the MTN FA Cup.

Tetteh has in the past played for the likes of Bechem United, Al Hilal, Real Kashmir, TRAU and Hearts of Oak.