Ghana Premier League side Kumasi King Faisal have announced the signing of midfield dynamo Frank Manu 'Lampard' on two year deal ahead of the season.

Manu signed for the club on transfer deadline day and has now been unveiled to the club's supporters and members of the press.

The Kumasi based side beat off stiff competition from a lot of Ghana Premier League sides who were interested in the prodigious talent.

He joins King Faisal on a two year deal from second division side Star Makers FC for an undisclosed fee.

The 18 year old midfielder has been likened in playing style to current Chelsea manager Frank Lampard during his playing days as he has the knack of scoring goals from the midfield.

Manu started his football career at lower tier side Valencia based in Anloga before making the switch to Star Makers FC.

He is expected to help the club in the Ghana Premier League as they bid to perform better than the truncated 2019/2020 season where they were bottom.