31 minutes ago

Alhaji Grusah, a prominent football administrator and financier of King Faisal, has announced that they will be escalating their case against the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). This comes after the dismissal of their protest against Tamale City.

King Faisal had lodged a protest against Tamale City, alleging that they fielded an ineligible player, Isaac Mensah, who is believed to have another registration in the system under the name Jireh Kojo Nissi.

However, their protest related to the Ghana Premier League Matchday 30 encounter on May 6 was dismissed by the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA for the second time.

Alhaji Grusah expressed disappointment with the recent ruling and is determined to seek justice by taking the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

His decision is driven by a pursuit of fairness, as he believes the case involves a player with dual identities.

"They have informed us that they have dismissed our protest. This happened to Parma when he appealed against Dreams FC. His case was dismissed by the GFA, but he won at CAS," he stated.

"Double registrations are not allowed, and we are all aware of it. I will prepare with my legal team and take them to CAS for a fair ruling," he told Peace FM.

By resorting to CAS, Alhaji Grusah aims to secure a fair judgment on the alleged double registration issue and ensure that justice is served.