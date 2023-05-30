1 hour ago

President of embattled Ghana Premier League side King Faisal FC, Alhaji Karim Gruzah has revealed that his side will play in the Premier League next season.

The Kumasi-based side have had a disastrous season and are on the brink of relegation as they lie 17th with 36 points with two matches left.

King Faisal pinned their hopes on winning a protest they filed against Tamale City for using an unqualified player but their protest was thrown out.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM after the verdict was announced, a livid Gruzah revealed that he disagrees with the ruling and will launch an appeal.

"We will appeal the ruling and progress to Cas if we are unsuccessful till justice is done.

This case will be heard before the remaining games are played in the GPL.

King Faisal will surely play in the GPL come next season."

King Faisal have used three coaches this campaign but are on the brink of relegation unless they manage to win their remaining two matches and other results go their way.