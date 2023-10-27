10 hours ago

In a recent verdict delivered on Friday, October 27, 2023, the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) ruled against King Faisal FC in their appeal against the decision made by the Appeals Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The case in question involved King Faisal FC facing off against Tamale City FC.

The CAS decision clarified that the costs associated with the arbitration process would be determined and communicated separately to the involved parties by the CAS Court Office.

Significantly, all arbitration expenses would be fully covered by King Faisal FC, shifting the financial responsibility onto them.

It is worth noting that King Faisal FC had already paid a fee of CHF45,000 to CAS when they initially filed their case.

Furthermore, the ruling required King Faisal FC to cover their own legal costs and mandated them to pay a sum of CHF 4,000 (four thousand Swiss Francs) to the GFA.

This payment was designated as a contribution towards the GFA's legal fees and other expenses that had accrued during the course of the arbitration proceedings.

During the arbitration proceedings, the GFA was represented by Naa Odofoley Nortey (Esq), with additional support from their General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq). On the other side, King Faisal FC was represented by Lawyer John Kwame Quayson.

It's important to note that King Faisal FC currently competes in the Division One League Zone 2 after their relegation from the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.