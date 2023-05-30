1 hour ago

The GFA Disciplinary Committee has reached a verdict on the protest case brought by King Faisal FC against Tamale City FC regarding their betPawa Premier League Matchweek 30 encounter at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

King Faisal FC had alleged that Tamale City FC fielded an unqualified player, Isaac Mensah, who they claimed had another registration in the system under the name Jireh Kojo Nissi.

After careful examination of the evidence presented, the Disciplinary Committee has dismissed King Faisal FC's protest. They ruled that Isaac Mensah, who participated in the match in question, was indeed qualified to play.

However, the GFA Prosecutor has been assigned the task of investigating the registration of Jireh Kojo Nissi. If any wrongdoing is found in his registration, all responsible parties will be identified and charged accordingly.

The decision of the Disciplinary Committee has been duly communicated to all parties involved in the case.