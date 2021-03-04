1 hour ago

King James Foundation, a Ghanaian Non-Governmental Organisation in collaboration with Advent Hospital Florida, USA, Ghana West Africa Medical Team and Deland-Florida, USA. donated medical equipment worth $35,000 to The Police Hospital in Accra.

The donation is aimed at safeguarding the health workers through this unprecedented new normal of COVID-19.

In an interview with the chief executive officer of King James foundation, Apostle Solomon James Mensah, he said, the gesture followed a donation the foundation made to the hospital two years ago.

"Two years ago we presented some personal protective equipment (PPE) to the hospital which we realize the hospital is in great need. Though the government is doing its best but we thought it wise as an NGO to support once again", he said.

Emphasizing that King James Foundation will continue to support the hospital and the community as a whole whenever the need arises.

Among the items donated were Pressure bags, Gloves, Gauze Pads, Adhesive Bandages, Aquacel Foam Dressings-Assorted Sizes, Spinal Needless, Antiembolism Stockings, Sensicare pads, Volutrol Set, Solusets set, CVP Dressing Kits.

The rest include: Trocar Catheter, Lap Sponges, Large Providone Iodine paint Sponge Sticks, OR Towels, etc.

He then called on other NGOs and individuals to extend hands to organizations and communities that are in need.

"Most Ghanaians love to receive items but when it comes to releasing money or being generous towards the society it becomes a problem but we urge everyone to help the society in which we live in any small way we can".

The medical doctor at King James Foundation, Dr Lawrence Acheampong noted that the equipment presented to the hospital are of quality.

Apostle Solomon further urged Ghanaians to continue to strictly adhere to covid-19 safety protocols to protect themselves and their loved ones from the virus.

In her acceptance speech the Medical Director-General of The Police Hospital, DCOP Dr Marian Tetteh-Korboe expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards the kind gesture.

According to her, the hospital needs the items because they will go a long way to helping the hospital.