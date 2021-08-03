1 hour ago

Kennedy Antoh, a young and visionary business mogul who also serves as the Chief Executive Officer of King of All Perfumes Limited has finally established a branch at Kwabenya in the Ga East Municipality.

According to Mr Antoh, he was inspired to do business when he realised that Ghana is growing fast with some tests of fashion which includes fragrance.

"I'm being motivated to be engaged in this business because I realised Ghana is growing fast with some test of fashion which includes fragrance," he said.

"As we all know to get quality perfumes is very difficult to do I took this opportunity to bring the best fragrance to the country."

He said he is motivated by the fact that his customers love quality.

The nickname 'King of All Perfumes' was given to him by his customers which include Radio Presenters, Busines Gurus, Footballers, Musicians, Pastors among others following the quality of products he brings to the market.

Mr Antoh added that his target is to reach everybody across the country and the entire African continent.

" More also I want to use this platform as a job creation hub for the teeming youth to reduce the unemployment rate so that they also get something better to earn a living. My dream is to establish Branches across the entire African continent.

King of perfumes accepts delivery across the country.

