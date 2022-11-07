3 hours ago

This is More than Eco and Beyond West Africa. King Oyanka Noted During An Interview With a South African Based Television.

About "Eco" The eco is the name for the proposed common currency of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). Plans originally called for the West African Monetary Zone (WAMZ) states to introduce the currency first, which would eventually be merged with the CFA franc which is used by the French-speaking west African region within the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA). This will also enable the UEMOA states to gain complete fiscal and monetary independence from France. The UEMOA states have alternatively proposed to reform the CFA franc into the eco first, which could then be extended to all ECOWAS states.

King Oyanka’s Royal, Traditional, NFT and physical banknotes is now Internationally recognize note which was filed in USA, accepted, and received being approved by the American Superior Court on Wednesday, September, 2021.

The Patty Baker Cherokee County Clerk of Superior Court of the United States of America also has the record of the file number 028-2021-002070.

This historic royal notes have been printed in the United States of America and put into commercial trade there in the United States.

Aside governments, no King or individual has ever printed money and used it globally. The “GLU” or “Gold Land Unit” note was created on the Bitcoin and Counterparty Blockchains and approved by both the Abola Piam and Anamase Royal Councils on June 26, 2021.

On Wednesday June 2022 , King Oyanka Signed a $12m Carbon Credit Deal With World Second-Largest Energy Company with his Traditional Approved Royal Currency In America (Glu Notes Africa)

This came in the deal that saw The President of Exxon with the VP of Enercor and Vanguard Energy (the second-largest energy company in the world) Acquiring King Oyanka Traditional Royal Bank Notes (GLU NOTE) worth 12 Million Dollars Which also comes with a Coin created for the new company called Gigatonne which can be identified on the blockchain chain network below: https://xchain.io/asset/GGTCARBON

KING OYANKA KINGDOM REGULATED MULTICHAIN TOKEN TOOK AFRICA WORLD’S MODERN BANKING SYSTEM BY STORM AS GOLD BACK GLU NOTES WENT GLOBAL 17 August 2022 exactly 2 months of less after signing record carbon credits deal ,Nii Adama Djata, the Chief Business Development and Financial Director of the Kingdom’s Royal Council locks in 1.9M in liquidity behind WETH/UBEC-LP ( Universal Barter Exchange Credit Union developed and regulated by Nii Adama Djata and King Oyanka Royal Alliance and Kingdom which has been paired on Ethereum Chain in the Uniswap V3 DEX.” Ubec-lp is connected to every major blockchain. UBEC-LP was created to regulate GLU Notes on International blockchains markets and systems through UN identity number and Bloomberg Registered Global Legal Entity Identifier Code.

Again from August 16, 2022, “Ubec-lp was Listed on Coinmarketcap with 3 million worth of liquidity within 2 to 3 months and between August and October has moved to over 5b in Liquidity. The world and Crypto world in general must have released that this feats has never been chalked or achieved by any other Royal Royal Leadership in Africa and the World nor Any Governments or Institution.

This is Traditionally Spiritually Created Ancestor Royal Currency through the magical feats of King Oyanka and Adama Djata.

Most greatest achievements recently behind the door for King Oyanka and Adama Djata is mouth watering and unbelievable and more so historical as they have created Coin under the province of Glu Notes and Oyanka Coin for 40 Plus Traditional Royal Kingdoms in Africa, Private Organizations, Companies and Individuals which can be tracked and identified on world most popular Crypto or digital trading platform "Coinmarketcap" and "pancakeswap "

Above are the List of Kingdoms, Companies and Individuals Whom Has Benefited and yet to be considered to operate, trade and commerce with the Traditionally Approved Royal Digital Currency Already Trending on all major Blockchains.

Zulu (South

Africa)

GDLA(Ghana)

Oyo (Nigeria)

Ethopia (Ethopia)

Asafoatse (Ghana)

Tunma Kingmaker

(Ghana)

Haitian Kingdom

(Haiti)

Benin Kingdom

(Benin)

Royal Movement grp

(Nigeria)

Nigeria Prince

(Nigeria)

Nigeria Majesty

(Nigeria)

Asogli State Coin

(Ghana)

CICC Socrates

(Ghana)

CICC Justice

(Ghana)

Bron Kingdom Coin

(ASSUEFRY)(Ivory

Coast)

AGLOTLED (AKAN)

(Ghana)

Nana Afia Siraa

Ababio III (KATO)

(Ghana)

Berekum (WEREMPE)

(Ghana)

Ambassador Nana

Bini (BINI)(Ivory

Coast)

Zion Trust Coin

(ZION)(Canada)

Anamase Royal

Alliance Council

(A.R.A.C.)(Ghana)

Ghana Media &

Jounalism (Ghana)

Ghana Society Of

The Disabled

(G.S.O.T.P.)

(Ghana)

OLA Orunmila

Temple Intl

(Nigeria)

Owonrin Wofun

Temple (ADIFASE)

(Nigeria)

Apapo Gbogbo Orisa

Intl Temple

(AGOIT)(Nigeria)

Okonfo Atchingali

Temple (OAT)

(Ghana)

Sa Majesty

Amangnon Spirituel

(SMAS)(Benin)

Voyance Medium

Adajta (VMA)

(Benin)

Toffa Temple Des

Royaumes (TTDRP)

(Benin)

Common Aladdin

Temple (DOSSOU)

(Benin)

Grand Temple of

Tiamat (MARIATU)

(Sierra Leone)

Temple Dah Loho

Convent (TDLC)

(Benin)

Cabinet

traditionnel

rituelle (CTRAD)

(Senegal)

Le Temple Intl

Mystique Aine

(HOUNDJO)(Benin)

Lawakilea Temple

(LAWAKILEA)

(Burkina Faso)

Temple Vaudou

Voyance (ALOKPON)

(Benin)

Temple Biwitu

(BIWITU)(USA)

Oyekun Batunpon

Temple (OBT)

(Nigeria)

House Of Erzulie

(ERZULIE)(USA)

7th Seal Temple

(7ST)(USA)

Kay Granmoun Pajwe

(KGP)(Haiti)