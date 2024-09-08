4 hours ago

Nii Ayitey Anumle Oyanka I, also known as King Oyanka, Chief of the Oblieman Traditional Area and Emissary of Education for the Montessori Model United Nations-West Africa, has been recognized and awarded for his exceptional leadership.

King Oyanka was named the Traditional Ruler of the Year 2023/2024 by the prestigious Momentous Magazine Personality Awards.

The honor was marked with the presentation of a crystal award plaque and a citation, delivered from Nigeria in recognition of his outstanding contributions. The award commended the overlord of Oblieman for his diligence and ability to promote and maintain peace both within his jurisdiction and beyond. It also acknowledged his philanthropic efforts, highlighting his commitment to serving others.

Momentous Magazine praised King Oyanka as a selfless leader who has defied expectations and set himself apart by promoting technological innovation among his subjects, with a particular focus on NFTs.

In his acceptance speech, Nii Ayitey Anumle Oyanka expressed profound gratitude to the organizers for recognizing his efforts. He vowed to continue his work and pursue initiatives that will leave a lasting impact on the lives of his subjects and people worldwide. King Oyanka also called on all traditional rulers to use their positions to spearhead impactful projects and to establish long-term visions that will help the nation's youth achieve global standards.

The awards presentation took place at the Oblieman Palace in Accra, attended by members of the media, traditional elders from the Oblieman Traditional Area, and kinsmen of the Abola Piam Royal clan.