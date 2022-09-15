1 hour ago

The biography of the Overlord of Oblieman in the Ga West Municipality, Nii Ayitey Anumle Oyanka I has been added to the United States of America (USA) library of Congress.

The Book titled "The Leadership Experience And Life of King Oyanka" (The Crypto, Digital Assets King of Africa) which has been slated to be launched has been since published on Amazon Marketplace since July 22 2022.

The book talks about King Oyanka's journey from a professional footballer to a traditional leader and how he has transformed Oblieman into a modified area.

Preassigned Control Number (PCN) request for The Leadership Experience And Life of King Oyanka 9798842845194.

Library of Congress. Library of Congress Control Number: 2022917260

US Programs, Law, and Literature Division

Cataloging in Publication Program

101 Independence Avenue, S.E.

Washington, DC 20540-4283.

ABOUT THE BOOK

In the Life of King Oyanka is a summary of the magical rise in stature of a young traditional ruler, Nii Ayitey Anumle Oyanka, a Descendant and Great Great Grandson of Queen Tassi Hangbe, The Founder of the Benin Kingdom of the Amazons Warriors, Whose truncated education eventually proved to be the right tonic in his life.

He dropped from school at the Junior High School level at the age of 15, saw his dream of becoming a professional footballer perish in strange circumstances 3 years later but ended up controlling Billions of NFT’S, Digital Assets and Gold Land Units on International Block chains markets with surprise knowledge in the world of Information and Communication Technology (ICT). The rich history of the Ga Dangbe and Benin Kingdom has been captured to reflect the current locations of some known tribes in the country.

A memorable ascension to the throne of the revered Ga Abola Piam Tunnmma Royal dynasty saw him changing the fortunes of the Traditional Stool capped by an historic recognition by London World Book of Records. At the young age of just 31 years, the young King has completely transformed his Traditional Area with computer-driven knowledge led by Crypto currencies, NFT’S Carbon Credits, Carbon Coins, Royal Bank Notes and Gold Land Units.

The book also teaches readers how the ‘unlettered’ King ended up creating a whole Empire around himself and how the Crypto currency business, Carbon Credits and other digital assets work. Detailed literature has been provided for reader on how the digital systems are run by the young King Oyanka and experts from the Ga Abola Piam Tunnmma We Royal Dynasty and Anamase Royal Alliance Council of Anamase Kingdom Of Akyem Bosome Traditional Area and Diplomatic Royal office in United States of America, Georgia State. The priceless contributions of Nii Djata Adama have been captured in details.

All global appointments and historic feats and records chalked by the mystical young ruler have all been captured with associated links for reference on the internet. Contributions of major stakeholders in the Tunnmma Royal Dynasty of Ga State and Anamase Kingdom of Akyem Bosome Traditional Area have also been captured with supporting visuals and web links.