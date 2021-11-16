2 hours ago

Ghanaian musician King Promise has been nominated in the Best African music act category at the 2021 MOBO awards.

King Promise would go up against Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Ckay, Davido, NSG, Rema, Tems, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid for the award ceremony that takes place on Sunday 5 December.

Other nominees

UK-based rapper Dave leads the nominations with five nods; album, song and video of the year, plus best male act and best hip-hop act.

2021 Mobo nominations in full;

Best male act

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Headie One

Potter Payper

Best female act

Arlo Parks

Bree Runway

Cleo Sol

Little Simz

Shaybo

Tiana Major

Album of the year

Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams

Celeste – Not Your Muse

Cleo Sol – Mother

Dave – We’re All Alone in This Together

Ghetts – Conflict of Interest

Headie One – Edna

Song of the year

A1 x J1 – Latest Trends

Central Cee – Commitment Issues

Dave – Clash (feat Stormzy)

Enny – Peng Black Girls (feat Amia Brave)

Pa Salieu – My Family (feat BackRoad Gee)

Tion Wayne & Russ Millions – Body (remix feat ArrDee, Bugzy Malone, Buni, Darkoo, E1, ZT & Fivio Foreign)

Best newcomer

Arlo Parks

ArrDee

BackRoad Gee

Berwyn

Central Cee

Enny

Joy Crookes

Midas the Jagaban

PinkPantheress

Wes Nelson

Video of the year

Bree Runway – Hot Hot

Fredo – Money Talks (feat Dave)

Little Simz – Woman (feat Cleo Sol)

M1llionz – Lagga

Pa Salieu – My Family (feat BackRoad Gee)

Slowthai – Mazza (feat A$AP Rocky)

Best R&B/soul act

Bellah

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Sault

Tiana Major9

Wstrn

Best grime act

Bugzy Malone

Chip

D Double E

Frisco

Ghetts

Skepta

Best hip-hop act

Dave

D-Block Europe

Fredo

Little Simz

Potter Payper

Slowthai

Best drill act

Central Cee

Digga D

Headie One

K Trap

Loski

M1llionz

Russ Millions

SR

Tion Wayne

Unknown T

Best international act

Doja Cat

Drake

Kanye West

Lil Nas X

Megan Thee Stallion

Polo G

Rema

Skillibeng

Wizkid

Young Stoner Life (Young Thug & Gunna)

Best performance in a TV show/film

Ashley Thomas – Them

Damson Idris – Snowfall

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas & the Black Messiah

Letitia Wright – Small Axe

Micheal Ward – Small Axe

Best media personality

Charlene White

Chunkz & Yung Filly

Harry Pinero

Henrie Kwushue

Julie Adenuga

Maya Jama

Mo Gilligan

Munya Chawawa

Nella Rose

Zeze Millz

Best gospel act

CalledOut Music

Cece Winans

Guvna B

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

SO

Best African music act

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Ckay

Davido

King Promise

NSG

Rema

Tems

Tiwa Savage

Wizkid

Best reggae act

Lila Ike

Popcaan

Sean Paul

Shenseea

Skillibeng

Spice

Best jazz act

Alfa Mist

Blue Lab Beats

Emma-Jean Thackray

Jacob Collier

Nubiyan Twist

Sons of Kemet

Best producer

Gotcha

Jae5

Juls

M1OnTheBeat

P2J

TSB