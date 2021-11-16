Ghanaian musician King Promise has been nominated in the Best African music act category at the 2021 MOBO awards.

King Promise would go up against Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Ckay, Davido, NSG, Rema, Tems, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid for the award ceremony that takes place on Sunday 5 December.

Other nominees

UK-based rapper Dave leads the nominations with five nods; album, song and video of the year, plus best male act and best hip-hop act.

2021 Mobo nominations in full;

Best male act

AJ Tracey
Central Cee
Dave
Ghetts
Headie One
Potter Payper

Best female act

Arlo Parks
Bree Runway
Cleo Sol
Little Simz
Shaybo
Tiana Major

Album of the year

Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams
Celeste – Not Your Muse
Cleo Sol – Mother
Dave – We’re All Alone in This Together
Ghetts – Conflict of Interest
Headie One – Edna

Song of the year

A1 x J1 – Latest Trends
Central Cee – Commitment Issues
Dave – Clash (feat Stormzy)
Enny – Peng Black Girls (feat Amia Brave)
Pa Salieu – My Family (feat BackRoad Gee)
Tion Wayne & Russ Millions – Body (remix feat ArrDee, Bugzy Malone, Buni, Darkoo, E1, ZT & Fivio Foreign)

Best newcomer

Arlo Parks
ArrDee
BackRoad Gee
Berwyn
Central Cee
Enny
Joy Crookes
Midas the Jagaban
PinkPantheress
Wes Nelson

Video of the year

Bree Runway – Hot Hot

Fredo – Money Talks (feat Dave)
Little Simz – Woman (feat Cleo Sol)
M1llionz – Lagga
Pa Salieu – My Family (feat BackRoad Gee)
Slowthai – Mazza (feat A$AP Rocky)

Best R&B/soul act

Bellah
Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Sault
Tiana Major9
Wstrn

Best grime act

Bugzy Malone
Chip
D Double E
Frisco
Ghetts
Skepta

Best hip-hop act

Dave
D-Block Europe
Fredo
Little Simz
Potter Payper
Slowthai

Best drill act

Central Cee
Digga D
Headie One
K Trap
Loski
M1llionz
Russ Millions
SR
Tion Wayne
Unknown T

Best international act

Doja Cat
Drake
Kanye West
Lil Nas X
Megan Thee Stallion
Polo G
Rema
Skillibeng
Wizkid
Young Stoner Life (Young Thug & Gunna)

Best performance in a TV show/film

Ashley Thomas – Them
Damson Idris – Snowfall
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas & the Black Messiah
Letitia Wright – Small Axe
Micheal Ward – Small Axe

Best media personality

Charlene White
Chunkz & Yung Filly
Harry Pinero
Henrie Kwushue
Julie Adenuga
Maya Jama
Mo Gilligan
Munya Chawawa
Nella Rose
Zeze Millz

Best gospel act

CalledOut Music
Cece Winans
Guvna B
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
SO

Best African music act

Ayra Starr
Burna Boy
Ckay
Davido
King Promise
NSG
Rema
Tems
Tiwa Savage
Wizkid

Best reggae act

Lila Ike
Popcaan
Sean Paul
Shenseea
Skillibeng
Spice

Best jazz act

Alfa Mist
Blue Lab Beats
Emma-Jean Thackray
Jacob Collier
Nubiyan Twist
Sons of Kemet

Best producer

Gotcha
Jae5
Juls
M1OnTheBeat
P2J
TSB