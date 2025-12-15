2 days ago

Award-winning Ghanaian singer King Promise has disclosed that his parents are already pressing him about having children, even though he says he is not yet prepared to settle down.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz 103.9 FM with hosts Kwame Dadzie and Doreen Avio, the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year revealed that his parents have openly hinted at their desire to become grandparents.

“They say, ‘all these kids in your video, you know give us a grand kid,’” the singer shared with a laugh.

Despite the pressure, King Promise explained that he believes the time is not right for marriage or starting a family. According to him, he is still finding his way in life and focusing on personal growth.

“I am still a young man navigating through life. As I get older, I will definitely settle,” he said.

The artiste also noted a change in how he now views relationships, saying physical attraction is no longer his main priority when considering a life partner.

“Now it’s not about physical. If I feel you, I feel you,” he added, suggesting a more mature outlook shaped by experience.

Meanwhile, King Promise is gearing up for his annual Promised Land Concert, scheduled for December 30, 2025, at Ghud Park, where fans can expect an electrifying end-of-year performance.