5 hours ago

Eric Ofosuhene and Leticia Amponsah Mensah were too on the course for their competitors to handle as they reign supreme on the at the Bok Nam Kin golf course at the Air Force Officers Mess on Saturday after the final MTN 2021 Invitational Golf Tournament.

After a tough competition which saw about 88 top golfers exhibiting the stuff they are made of, Eric Ofosuhene and Leticia Amponsah Mensah showed class and elegance to lead in the collection of prizes at the end of the event .

Other prize winners on the day saw Mrs.Helen Appiah winning the prize for closest to the pin in the female category while Dr. Ernest Asimenu took the Men’s Nearest To The Pin, and the Longest Drive Men went to Augustine’ Menaseh.

The Longest Drive Ladies prize was taken by Madam Mercy Werner.

In the Men’s category B, Michael Agbodja, Justice Martey and Victor Sarpong also won prizes on the day.

The Men’s category A results were 3 Air Commodore Nana Kweku 2. Peter Ntiamoah Mensah 1 Eric Ofosuhene

The Ladies who received trophies for their hard work were second runner up Elizabeth Essel Koomson, first runner up Marlene Tonyegah and winner Leticia Amponsah Mensah.

In a speech delivered by Mr. Felix Addo, Board Member of MTN Ghana said it was a great delight to meet and interact with golfers after the last engagement at the Royal Golf Club to celebrate MTN’s 25th anniversary with the people of the Ashanti region.

He also expressed excitement playing at Bok Nam Kim Golf Club for the first time, and commended all participants at the MTN Invitational Golf Tournament which has proven to be a worthy opportunity for networking and providing leads for business expansion.

“We started this year at Achimota, we went to Kumasi as indicated earlier and we couldn’t resist the invitation when BoK Nam Kim called on us to play here. We have the opportunity to interact with another segment of our subscriber base from the Military.

"We are very confident that this is the beginning of a lasting relationship between MTN and Bok Nam Kim” he added.

He reminded guests that MTN Ghana is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. After 25 years of introducing the GSM Technology in Ghana, the company is working to accelerate its growth and digitalization in accordance with the company’s Ambition 2025.

To demonstrate MTN commitment to the growth of this country, the company promised to continue to make significant investments into the network to ensure optimum performance and a distinct customer experience.

MTN also hope to partner with government in driving digitalization and innovations in the country. MTN started this with the Girls in ICT project which seeks to train 10,000 girls in ICT in the next 3 years.

MTN is supporting the social development of the country as well. The mega promo which was launched to reward customers with 25 brand new Hyundai Sonata cars is on-going.

He urged all customers to ensure that their sim cards are duly registered.

Mr. Felix Addo congratulated all the winners of the tournament for demonstrating resilience and tenacity.