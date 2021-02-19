The Ghana Guardian News

Published

8 minutes ago

Kingson brothers take interim charge of Accra Hearts of Oak in redemption against Dwarfs

By: Fiifi Tanko Almaestro
richard kingson - Hearts of Oak Appoints Laryea Kingston as interim Coach

The Phobians had their entire technical positions left vacant following the resignation of Head Coach Kosta Papic, Assistant Coach Asare Bediako and Goalkeepers Coach Ben Owu, with Team Manager Sarbahn Quaye given a sack on Tuesday.

The Kingsons will lead the Phobians in search of their first win in five matches amid fractured relationship between the Club's board and supporters.

The two brothers are products of city rivals Accra Great Olympics but it was Laryea, who crossed carpet to Hearts of Oak in 2002, where the Phobians won their unprecedented 6th consecutive league trole.

