Kingson brothers take interim charge of Accra Hearts of Oak in redemption against Dwarfs

Accra Hearts Of Oak have engaged the services of Laryea Kingson and elder brother Richard Kingson to lead the team in their Match-Day 15 encounter against Ebusua Dwarfs on Sunday. Laryea's appointment as the interim Head Coach was announced on Friday as the board begin a search for a successor to Kosta Papic who resigned on Monday. He will now join his brother Richard Kingson on the touchlines on Sunday after the former National Goalkeeper began training with the club earlier this week.
The Phobians had their entire technical positions left vacant following the resignation of Head Coach Kosta Papic, Assistant Coach Asare Bediako and Goalkeepers Coach Ben Owu, with Team Manager Sarbahn Quaye given a sack on Tuesday. The Kingsons will lead the Phobians in search of their first win in five matches amid fractured relationship between the Club's board and supporters. The two brothers are products of city rivals Accra Great Olympics but it was Laryea, who crossed carpet to Hearts of Oak in 2002, where the Phobians won their unprecedented 6th consecutive league trole. He staged a come back to the Phobian camp in 2012/13 season where he played under Coach David Duncan. Richard Kingson comes in with rich experience as the immediate past Goalkeepers coach of the Black Stars. Laryea, on the hand, is currently having his coaching attachment with Right to Dream Academy and is stepping in to support the side he made his name in the early 2000’s. The Phobians have failed to record a win in their last two outings at Accra Sports stadium, losing to Great Olympics and drawing against Legon Cities. The team is expected to churn out a positive response after a chaotic week that saw supporters evading the clubs secretariat to register their displeasure over the situation the club finds itself.
