Kingson brothers take interim charge of Accra Hearts of Oak in redemption against Dwarfs

Accra Hearts Of Oak have engaged the services of Laryea Kingson and elder brother Richard Kingson to lead the team in their Match-Day 15 encounter against Ebusua Dwarfs on Sunday. Laryea's appointment as the interim Head Coach was announced on Friday as the board begin a search for a successor to Kosta Papic who resigned on Monday. He will now join his brother Richard Kingson on the touchlines on Sunday after the former National Goalkeeper began training with the club earlier this week.