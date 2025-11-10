4 hours ago

Traders at the Kintampo market in the Bono East Region are counting their losses after a devastating fire swept through several shops in the early hours of Sunday.

The blaze, which started before dawn, destroyed containers and stores stocked with food items, cooking oil, and other goods worth thousands of cedis.

Some affected traders said they were left with nothing and appealed for support to rebuild their livelihoods.

According to Station Officer II of the Kintampo Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Jehoneg Ahmed, the fire had already caused extensive damage before personnel could bring it under control.

He explained that the team’s delayed response was due to difficulties victims faced in reaching the Fire Service.

“By the time we got there, most of the containers had already been engulfed in flames,” he said.

Officer Ahmed urged traders and residents to keep the Fire Service’s emergency contact numbers accessible and to observe basic fire safety measures, particularly as the dry season approaches.