14 minutes ago

The actual year of return is happening right in Berekum where the impressive Berekum Chelsea have added left back Richard Kissi Boateng to the list of returnees on their books.

Kissi Boateng has re-signed for the Blues the team he played for several years before seeking pastures anew at TP Mazembe where he won a lot of laurels and later in South Africa.

The left back left Chelsea in 2013 to play for the Ravens and joins the Blues on a free transfer.

Chelsea announced his capture on their twitter handle with a statement :

''Kissi Boateng Is a #Bkcfc 🔵⚪️🦅 player once again. The left-back ✍️🏾 a long term contract. ''

Boateng, 31, last played in the South African Absa Premiership side SuperSport United.

The full back joins the likes of Kofi Owusu, Ahmed Adams, Abdul Basit,Jordan Opoku in making the year of return complete at the high flying club.