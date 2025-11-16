2 hours ago

The Government of Ghana has appointed celebrated media icon Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, widely known as KKD, as the country’s new Special Envoy to the Caribbean.

The announcement, made on Friday, 14 November 2025, forms part of a broader diplomatic reshuffle under President John Dramani Mahama.

KKD’s new role places him at the forefront of Ghana’s efforts to deepen political, cultural, and economic cooperation with Caribbean nations such as Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Cuba, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic.

His appointment is seen as a strategic move that aligns with Ghana’s long-term ambition to strengthen ties with regions connected by shared history and cultural heritage.

Government sources say KKD will be responsible for advancing initiatives in trade, tourism, culture, and investment—areas where his decades-long experience in broadcasting, culture, and public engagement are expected to prove valuable.

The appointment is part of a list of 15 new diplomatic nominations aimed at positioning Ghana more prominently on the global stage.

Among the other key nominees are businessman Benjamin A. Quashie as High Commissioner to South Africa, former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu as Ambassador to China, and former KNUST Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kwasi Obiri-Danso as Ambassador to India.

All nominees will undergo the mandatory vetting and approval processes before taking up their new posts.