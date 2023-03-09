2 hours ago

The Management of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has given an ultimatum for the removal of kiosks, and containers erected on commercial roads in the metropolis.

The Assembly has thus ordered owners of kiosks and containers to remove them by Friday, March 31, 2023, or risk being surcharged for the cost of demolition.

The KMA in its statement raised concerns about the proliferation of kiosks and containers in the City adding that such activities have been grossly done without planning approval and permissions.

“The Management of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly has noted with serious concern the proliferation of kiosks and containers in the City. In view of this, the Assembly has tasked the Spatial Planning Committee to remove all such containers from commercial roads.

“Management wishes to state categorically that such activities have been grossly done without planning approval and permissions. By this release, the Assembly is ordering. Anyone with kiosks or containers around the under-listed areas is to remove them by Friday 31st March 2023. The affected public is advised to comply or have the KMA and its assigned agents demolish and surcharge them for the cost of demolition,” the KMA noted in its statement issued on March 9, 2023.

The KMA cited Western By-Pass Abrepo Junction to Santasi Roundabout, Southern By-Pass (Santasi to Ahodwo), Eastern By-Pass (Asokwa Interchange to Anloga Junction) amongst other places in the City that have been flooded with kiosks and containers.

Other commercial places include: Old Bekwai Road (Harper Road to Daban), New Bekwai Road (Bekwai Roundabout to Daban), Ministries Area, Adum, Ridge Danyame and Residential Areas, Hudson Road (Mall Junction to Children’s Park), Osei Tutu II Boulevekd (Kumasi to Ejisu Road) Asafo Interchange to Anloga Junction, Kumasi – Barekese (Abrepo Junction to Ohwim), Kumasi – Mampong Road (Kejetia to Mmrom, Tafo Nhyiaeso), and Kumasi – Antoa Road (Airport Roundabout to Duase).

