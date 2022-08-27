3 hours ago

The University Council of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has abolished the Junior Common Room (JCR) system, following the recent disturbances arising from the hall week celebrations of the University Hall (Katanga).

At an emergency meeting held on August 26 to discuss the report of the Fact-Finding Committee of the University, the Council maintains that all Hall Week and SRC week celebrations have been suspended indefinitely.

The Council openly condemned the violence that ensued on the University Campus some weeks ago.

The Council issued a stringent warning to students and charged them to live in a harmonious environment.

The Council arrived at the following resolutions:

With effect from the 2023/2024 Academic Year, the Junior Common Room system of Hall Management by students is abolished.

Any student who participates in the organisation of ‘morale’ and/or procession shall be summarily dismissed.

Any student who indulges in any act which will warrant dismissal will have their names and pictures widely published in the National dallies and on the University Website.”

Any student/students who is/are caught to be harbouring dismissed rusticated, withdrawn student(s) and alumna in his/her room in any of the Halls of residence on campus shall be sanctioned appropriately.

Source: citifmonline