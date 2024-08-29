3 hours ago

A final-year student at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has tragically passed away just a day after completing his final exams.

Patrick Mensah was pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Biotechnology.

According to his uncle, Patrick returned home on Monday evening, relieved and excited after writing his last paper.

The following day, he visited a friend at a galamsey site in Manso.

While there, he attempted to help rescue a man who had fallen into a pit but ended up falling in himself.

Patrick’s sudden death has left his family, friends, and the KNUST community in shock, as they mourn the loss of a young life that had just reached a significant milestone.