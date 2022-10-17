5 hours ago

Citi News checks show that KNUST senior lecturer, Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey who is standing trial for allegedly kidnapping his wife has met his bail conditions and is set to be released from prison custody.

This comes after he was granted a three hundred thousand Ghana cedis bail with one surety to be justified on 29th July 2022.

The information available to Citi News shows that the former head of the department for Petroleum Engineering at KNUST finally met the bail conditions on Monday, August 8, 2022.

However, at the time of filing this report, he was yet to be released.

Following his wife, Rhodaline Amoah-Darko’s disappearance on 30th August 2021, Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey was arrested on 6th October 2021 and has since been in custody, as he is being accused of being “involved”.

The matter which was earlier being held at the Asokwa District Court was later transferred to the Kumasi High Court where Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey and two others are standing trial for allegedly being involved in the disappearance of Rhodaline Amoah-Darko.

Three Teaching Assistants of the KNUST lecturer have so far mounted the witness box.

The matter has been adjourned to 17th October 2022.

Source: citifmonline