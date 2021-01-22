1 hour ago

The Senior Staff Association of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has joined other members across the country to embark on an indefinite strike.

The mother association on Thursday, January 21, 2021 announced a nationwide strike over outstanding Tier-2 contributions of its retired members.

President of the KNUST chapter of the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana, George Ansong in a Citi News interview drummed home the concerns of the Association.

“Our concerns include our tier-two. Some of our members who retired last year have still not received their pension monies because they are being kept by the government. We earlier wrote letters, embarked on strikes among others, but nothing has been done about it. Again, though we all work in the universities, not all of us are given market premiums. They tell some of us we do not qualify, as to why we don’t, we have no idea.”

“We need our pound of flesh. We can’t continue to work in the same environment and in the end, some of us are excluded from some allowances without reasonable explanation,” he added.

The Senior Staff Association has in the past complained of unfavourable policies that are responsible for the deteriorating conditions of its members.

It also noted the lack of study leave with pay, medical care for staff and families among others as issues that needed addressing.

In October, the National Labour Commission secured an injunction to stop the association’s last strike attempt.

The commission had not been informed of the intended strike.