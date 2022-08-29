4 hours ago

Some student leaders of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have warned that decisions by the University’s council following recent clashes between students of University Hall (Katanga) and Unity Hall (Conti) will further threaten peace in the University community.

The university in a statement banned the JCR system for all halls and indefinitely banned processions by students. Some students have since described the decision as harsh.

But for student leaders, the decision will only compound the problem, as they were not consulted.

Acting JCR President for Unity Hall, Abraham Owusu Adusei shared his view on the matter saying: “The students are not happy with the decision by Council because we are aware that whatever decision they made cannot solve the issue. So we have been meeting as leaders for management to find alternatives to solve the problems rather than the current sanctions.”

At an emergency meeting held on August 26 to discuss the report of the Fact-Finding Committee of the University, the Council maintained that all Hall Week and SRC week celebrations have been suspended indefinitely.

The Council openly condemned the violence that ensued on the University Campus some weeks ago.

It issued a stringent warning to students and charged them to live in a harmonious environment.

The Council arrived at the following resolutions:



With effect from the 2023/2024 Academic Year, the Junior Common Room system of Hall Management by students is abolished.

Any student who participates in the organisation of ‘morale’ and/or procession shall be summarily dismissed.

Any student who indulges in any act which will warrant dismissal will have their names and pictures widely published in the National dallies and on the University Website.”

Any student/students who is/are caught to be harbouring dismissed rusticated, withdrawn student(s) and alumna in his/her room in any of the Halls of residence on campus shall be sanctioned appropriately.

Source: citifmonline