The High Court sitting in Kumasi has denied bail to six students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) who are standing trial for allegedly raping a first-year student.

According to the prosecution, the victim was raped at about 11:40 pm on Sunday, 24th July 2022 by her boyfriend and five others who are all students of KNUST, after she was lured to the location.

The six were remanded into police custody during their first appearance at the Asokore Mampong District Court.

Since the Asokore Mampong District Court does not have jurisdiction to grant bail in such matters, the lawyer for the six persons applied for bail at the High Court, which was declined.

Speaking to journalists after the proceedings, the head of legal and prosecutions with the police service, ACP Kofi Blagodzi, said he is hopeful that the advice from the Attorney General’s office would be ready as early as possible for the committal processes to begin.

The lawyer for the six accused persons, Richard Adu Darko has also been speaking after his clients were denied bail.

Meanwhile, the lawyer for the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology who observed court proceedings said the school is working on processes to get the six students suspended.

Source: citifmonline