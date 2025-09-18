KNUST students unveil Nyansapɔ electric car, fusing art and engineering

Students from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have unveiled an innovative electric vehicle, the Nyansapɔ car, as part of their final-year project.

The launch took place on September 17, 2025, showcasing a collaboration between the BA Integrated Rural Art & Industry and BSc Automobile Engineering programs.

The vehicle, named after the Akan word for “wisdom”, was designed and fabricated entirely by the students. It combines artistic aesthetics with engineering functionality, powered by an electric drive system tailored for sustainable mobility.

The Nyansapɔ EV marks another milestone in KNUST’s growing portfolio of electric vehicle innovation. In 2023, the university’s engineering team introduced the MAC 4 electric car, followed by a converted Toyota Corolla EV in August 2025.

Speaking at the unveiling, project leads emphasized that the initiative reflects Ghana’s commitment to green technology and aligns with government efforts to promote electric vehicles as part of the country’s sustainable energy transition.