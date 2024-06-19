2 hours ago

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has expressed deep gratitude for the faith shown in him by the club’s manager, Erik ten Hag.

Mainoo, who had a standout season with the Red Devils, has been a bright spot in an otherwise challenging campaign for the club.

His exceptional performances earned him a call-up to the England squad for the Euros in Germany, where he made his major tournament debut for the Three Lions.

Ahead of England's game against Denmark on Thursday, following his substitute appearance against Serbia in the opening match, Mainoo discussed ten Hag’s significant impact on his development.

"Happy to be building with him, got two trophies, hopefully, there's more to come. Peace of mind to know what manager we have when we return.

I'm so grateful for him, he put so much trust in me to play in the team. I can't thank him enough," Mainoo stated.

The 19-year-old’s rise has been one of the highlights for United this season.

Despite the club's struggles, Mainoo has provided a beacon of hope for fans around the world.

His most notable contribution came in the FA Cup final, where he scored United’s second goal in their victory over Manchester City, securing the prestigious trophy in his debut season.

Mainoo’s gratitude and continued growth under ten Hag’s guidance highlight a promising future for both the young midfielder and Manchester United.