6 hours ago

The National Executive of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has nominated Vincent Kobby Asmah and Gabriel Bosompem to replace Affail Monney and Bright Blewu as its representatives on the National Media Commission (NMC).

Nana Kwaku Dei has also been nominated to replace Osei Kwadwo Adow as a representative on the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC).

Both nominations take effect from Monday, August 1, 2022, and have a consequential effect, including any other body that the GJA representatives may serve on, flowing from their membership of the NMC and PIAC, respectively.

Mr. Asmah is the Editor of the Daily Graphic, and Mr. Bosompem is a former Production Manager of TV3 (Media General) and Nana Kwaku Dei is a former President of the GJA and former Acting Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL).

The decision to replace the GJA representatives on the NMC was taken at a National Executive meeting held on Monday, July 25, 2022, at the Ghana International Press Centre in Accra.

The decision was pursuant to Article 166(1)(b) of the 1992 Constitution, Section 5(1)(b) of the National Commission Act, 1993 (Act 449) (applicable to NMC decision), and Article 15(b)(vi) of the GJA Constitution 2004 (also applicable to both NMC and PIAC decisions).

Article 166(1)(b) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 5(1)(b) of Act 449 provide that the membership of the NMC shall include two representatives nominated by the GJA, while Article 15(b)(vii) of the GJA Constitution mandates the National Executive to “appoint GJA representatives to statutory bodies.

A statement from the GJA said the decision to replace the GJA representatives on the NMC and PIAC is “grounded in good faith.”

“Indeed, the National Executive acknowledges the invaluable service rendered by Messrs Monney, Blewu, and Adow in diverse ways to the GJA over the years, and highly commends them for the great honour done the Association in service. While wishing them well in their future endeavours, the National Executive hopes they will continue to offer their services to the Association whenever duty and GJA call.”

Source: citifmonline