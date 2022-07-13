1 hour ago

Indigenous Ghanaian energy technology company, Kofa, has announced the introduction of its high-end battery-powered motorcycles into the Ghanaian market.

This follows a successful pilot program that tested the robustness and efficiency of the innovative motorcycles and batteries in Ghana. A series of courier and logistics companies, including Graphic Courier participated in a six-month-long pilot test.

Electric motorcycles are gaining popularity worldwide, mainly because of their unique advantage of cost savings, smooth riding experience, higher performance and lower environmental impact as they do not rely on fuel. They therefore, do not directly emit smoke and other pollutants into the atmosphere. A better alternative for the modern age.

The founder and CEO of Kofa, Erik Nygard, said the company had invested heavily in its brand of motorcycles, batteries and the swap stations to ensure its seamless and successful introduction into the market.

“It has been a pleasure working with our pilot customers and forward-thinking business like Graphic Courier to test the capabilities of an electric motorcycle, it has provided a lot of learnings that we have already used to improve our products and services, we are ready”.

The CEO of Graphic Courier, Nathan K.V.S, expressed the hope that introducing the Kofa motorcycles into Ghana will be a great addition to the other means of delivery.

“We have had the privilege of pilot testing one of the Kofa bikes, and apart from the cost savings, its ability to reduce the impact on the environment by not emitting pollutants is key.”

Kofa’s core business is providing seamless access to charged swappable batteries through its Swap & Go system. Batteries can be accessed at any one of the Kofa Swap Stations which are currently being installed around the city of Accra. This means when a rider runs out of charge on their batteries, they simply head to a swap station and swap their depleted batteries for freshly charged batteries faster than it takes to fill a tank of petrol.

Going electric with the Kofa batteries and electric motorcycle can deliver savings of up to 30% compared to petrol.

About US:

Kofa Technologies Ltd. is a Ghanaian company focused on energy needs by re-engineering how people access energy. Our vision is to create an affordable and customer-driven electricity network powered by renewable energy using portable batteries, thereby helping to transition multiple use cases away from fossil fuels. Starting with electric motorcycles as our first use case, we will then drive mass adoption of renewable energy by opening our battery network to power people’s homes and businesses.