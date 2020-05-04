29 minutes ago

DJ Breezy has dragged Kofas to the cleaners for saying that the singer is battling failure trauma.

Bisa Kdei attacked the media, saying that they have taken money to kill his career and in analyzing Bisa’s comments, the film producer said “Ghanaians let’s forgive him because post-failure trauma is not a small thing. That is rising to some level and later falling. Bisa Kdei is suffering from his fall”.

Kofas’ choice of words has angered Ghanaian music producer, DJ Breezy, who described him as a content of a septic tank. “Saw some video on IG bou how that stupid clown KOFI ASAMOAH went on radio bashing BISA K’Dei. I’m so fucking pissed !!! He’s such a piece of Sh*t !!! ” he tweeted.

DJ Breezy, known for producing monster hits like Joey B’s “Tonga”, Castro’s “Seihor” among others added that people like Kofi Asamoah who are passing negative comments about the singer are the same people who’d be singing his praises should he die.

