5 hours ago

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has emphasized that home-based Ghanaian players must earn national team selection through performance, not through a quota system, as the Black Stars prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Adams addressed growing calls for guaranteed slots for local players in the final squad, following Ghana’s qualification for the tournament to be co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

“In a situation of competition, I don't believe in a quota system, but I believe in competition,” said Adams, who also serves as Member of Parliament for Buem.

Adams stressed the importance of strengthening Ghana’s domestic football ecosystem, noting that President Mahama’s support for clubs is part of a broader effort to elevate performance standards.

“If the teams are playing well, the players will definitely earn call-ups based on merit and not just earn a call-up based on a quota system.”

Currently, Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare is the only permanent home-based player in the Black Stars squad after Medeama's Prince Owusu was called up for the first time in the October international window — a statistic that underscores the challenge facing local talents.

With Ghana set for its fifth World Cup appearance, Adams’ remarks signal a clear commitment to meritocracy, league development, and competitive integrity — ensuring that every call-up reflects earned excellence.