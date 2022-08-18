24 minutes ago

Veteran actor Kofi Adjorlolo has rubbished all claims he is fueling an amorous relationship with Dancehall King Shatta Wale’s mother.

News run rife that the 66-year-old was ready to give love another chance with the artiste’s mother, Madam Evelyn Elsie Amevega, and they were preparing to tie the knot.

This was after lovey-dovey photos were shared of the couple which sparked massive reactions online.

Shatta Wale reacted to the news and gave his blessings to his mother, stating “Kofi Adjorlolo is a prominent man, and he has paid off his dues with regard to his career. He is a great man, so if he wants to marry my mum, it is good”.

But, subsequent reports indicated that Kofi Adjorlolo called off their incoming marriage because his wish for the relationship to remain private was not granted by Shatta Mama, who allegedly leaked the news to media men.

In an interview where he was asked to comment on the reports, Kofi Adjorlolo retorted that the whole brouhaha is a fiction of someone’s imagination or a click bait gone wrong.

He, however, declined to elaborate, stating that the entire Adjorlolo-Shatta Mama issue is “stupid”.

“I really mean it, I don’t want to comment on that issue and there is no way I would talk about it so if anyone is planning to ask questions the person should forget about it,” he fumed on Accra FM.

“Talk about me, my career but no one should ask me about any issue. I am not a child to be peddling in or affected by local gossip,” he added.

For the respect he has for his children whom he described as responsible and intelligent, he said he will not take the source of the “fake news” on, or comment any further.