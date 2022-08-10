3 hours ago

Founder and Leader of Heaven's Gate Ministry, Prophet Nicholas Osei is well known as Kumchacha says Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, the Director of News at Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) should have used his car to kill the assailants who tried attacking him.

The incident is reported to have occurred on Saturday, August 6, 2022, when unknown men, riding on a motorbike, allegedly attacked the journalist with sharp objects.

Kofi Adoma was returning from Kuntunse to Accra at the time.

According to Kumchacha, the journalist shouldn’t have allowed the attackers to use their sharp objects to injure him.

He believes the attackers should have rather been killed because security investigations in Ghana amount to nothing meaningful.

“If it was me the riders crossed, would have used my car to kill them. Kofi should have done the same. The system in Ghana is not functioning well so everybody must protect themselves when need be. The system here is not like the foreign countries. Prevention is better. He should have killed them, damaged their heads, heaven would have even awarded him for doing that” he said on Okay FM’s ‘Best Entertainment Show’ Monday morning.

Revealing further details about the incident, the man of God said the attackers wanted to set the journalist ablaze.

“He was attacked on his way from one of his houses along the Accra-Kumasi highway. You could see the assailants were contracted killing. You could see clearly that, they wanted to set him ablaze whiles alive. They took nothing from him, his money was taken, and his phones as well. According to sources, the assailants were two guys. After the beatings and attack on him, they poured petrol on him, wanting to set him ablaze. Unfortunately for them, their lighter wasn’t functioning - they wanted to burn him alive. So Kofi managed to drive the car forcefully to a nearby place for assistance. If not so, he would have been dead by now” he narrated.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service have served notice they have begun investigating the attack.

“The Police are investigating alleged attacks by some unknown persons on Stephen Kofi Adoma, a staff of Angel Broadcasting Network on 6th August 2022 at Old Ashongman Village in Accra. Investigation into the alleged incident commenced immediately after the matter came to the attention of the Police,” it was made known in a statement.