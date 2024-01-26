2 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of defunct UT Bank, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, has shared his roller-coaster experience with regards to love and marriage.

The ex soldier has revealed he has been married and divorced twice but did not give details about these unions.

Following what is perceived not to be a pleasant experience, Mr Amoabeng says he has no plans of going back into the institution.

He disclosed this in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM, stating he is now like the United Nations.

“As for marriage, I am like the United Nations, after two world wars, we are doing everything possible to avoid the third,” he said.

It is not clear how many children the two marriages were blessed with but Mr Amoabeng in November 2021 disclosed he did not know the whereabouts of one of his sons.

According to him, they did not turn out the way he had anticipated, resulting in a severed rapport.

However, the businessman who turns 72 in February says he has a girlfriend.