2 hours ago

Fante rap God, Kofi Kinaata, has revealed why he will never sing in English language.

He said his decision is based on patriotism and Africanism which have taught him to embrace his culture rather than any foreign one.

Giving his reason, he said Michael Jackson never sang in Fante so he does not see the need to trade his language.

The comments that followed his reason were full of love for the artiste. They said he expressed wisdom in his answer.

Kofi Kinaata made that revelation when he was asked in an interview on Okay FM if his failure to speak the Queen’s language is what deters him from making ‘English songs’.

Having successfully completed Senior High School, Kofi Kinaata explained he could sing fluently in English but doesn’t see the need to.