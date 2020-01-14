1 hour ago

Hiplife artiste Kofi Kinaata has listed the categories under which his 2019 hit song Things Fall Apart should be nominated.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Drive Time programme on Monday, he stated that the song widely welcomed by Ghanaians deserves to win at least six awards at the 2020 3Music Awards and Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

He told host George Quaye that 'Things Fall Apart’ should not be treated like his popular collaboration with Donzy 'Crusade' which failed to sweep collaboration of the year at the VGMAs.

Some of the major categories Kofi Kinaata mentioned are;

Songwriter of the Year

Record of the Year

Highlife Song of the Year

Most Popular Song of the Year

"Basically, ‘Things Fall Apart’ should win these categories and all the others it can fit under,” the ‘Susu Ka’ hitmaker added.

