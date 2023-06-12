35 minutes ago

Ghanaian musician, Martin King Arthur popularly referred to as Kofi Kinaata was in attendance on Sunday as Medeama SC won the Ghana Premier League title after beating Tamale City 3-0 at the Akoon Park.

The talented musician who has won the hearts of many of his listeners was in Tarkwa to support Medeama who became the first tea from the Western Region to win the Ghana League title in 46 years.

Kinaata who hails from the Western Region has not been shy to celebrate his roots and was at the Akoon Park to give the mauve and yellows moral support.

In a remarkable feat, Medeama SC emerged as the champions of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season, securing their first-ever Premier League title.

The Tarkwa-based outfit ended the campaign with an impressive total of 60 points.

The final day of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season saw simultaneous fixtures taking place, with Medeama SC securing a crucial victory over Tamale City at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa.

The match proved to be decisive, as Medeama SC claimed a 3-0 win to clinch the championship.

The Yellow and Mauves dominated the game, with Joshua Agyemang scoring a first-half goal, followed by two second-half goals from Jonathan Sowah.

This triumphant performance ensured Medeama SC's well-deserved triumph in this season's Ghana Premier League.