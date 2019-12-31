2 hours ago

Students of the Department for the Study of Religions at the University of Ghana, Legon, in their end of first semester examination had to answer a question on ‘Things Fall Apart’, a song by rapper Kofi Kinaata.

At Section B, question 6 of the ‘Religion in Ghana’ paper, the students were asked by their examiners Dr Cosmas E. Sarbah and Dr Mrs Ernestina Novieto to write a critique of the song.

“In relation to social change, examine Kofi Kinaata’s questioning of the religious life of the contemporary Ghanaian in his song ‘Things Fall Apart’," the paper read.

The song ‘Things Fall Apart’ has been gaining waves since its release by the Ghanaian musician and it is almost at the top of any music chart show or it is amongst the most popular songs Ghanaians can identify with.

The song raises some thought-provoking questions about the lifestyle of Christians, some of whom are seen punctual at church only to switch camp and be seen at clubs, pubs and other places of entertained.

The song also questions why members of a particular church cannot enrol in the schools that are built by these same churches with their little offerings.



Ghanaweb