2 hours ago

Mahala Football Academy, Team Move FC and Young Red Bull FC will engage in a three-club playoff to determine the replacement of WAFA SC in Zone Two of the Access Bank Division One League.

This follows the decision of WAFA SC to withdraw from the second tier competition to focus on youth development in the Volta Region.

The Executive Council of GFA in the exercise of its power under Article 78 of the GFA Statutes 2019 has resolved that the three second placed clubs of the Regional Second Division Leagues in Zone Two will compete in a three-way all-play-all League to determine the replacement of WAFA SC in next season’s Access Bank Division One League – Zone Two.

As a result, Young Red Bull FC (Second in Central Region), Mahala Football Academy FC (Second in Ashanti Region) and Team Move FC (second in Western Region) will compete for this slot.

The fixtures will be as follows:

Team A vs. Team B

Team B vs. Team C

Team C vs. Team A

The draw for the playoffs, venue and dates will be communicated in the coming days.