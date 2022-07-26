2 hours ago

There is a mass clear out happening at Accra Hearts of Oak as the club has informed Frederick Ansah Botchway and Kofi Kordzi that they are surplus to requirements.

Both players are currently negotiating with the club to terminate their contracts as they are no longer needed.

Ansah Botchway joined Hearts of Oak some seasons ago from Liberty Professionals whiles Kofi Kordzi re-signed for the phobians after a failed stint in the gulf.

The likes of Patrick Razak, Larry Sumaila, William Dankyi, Manaf Unmar have all been informed that their contracts will not be renewed by the club.

"Accra Hearts of Oak has officially notified Kofi Kordzi and Ansah Botchway that they are surplus to requirement. Both parties are in the process to mutually terminate their contracts."

"Meanwhile, the club has also informed Patrick Razak, William Dankyi, Larry Sumaila Ibrahim and Manaf Umar that their contracts will not be renewed. We wish to thank them for their services during their stay with the club and wish them all the best in their future endeavours. "the club announced on its website.