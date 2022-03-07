3 hours ago

Hearts of Oak striker Kofi Kordzi did not play a part in his side's 2-1 victory over Asante Kotoko in the President's Cup game on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The burly striker was dropped from the squad by coach Samuel Boadu for the game rasising eye brows but the striker has disclosed why he was left out.

Accra Hearts of Oak won the trophy after substitute Patrick Razak scored a solo late goal after profiting from poor defensive work from Kotoko who had a free kick to make it 2-1.

Before that Daniel Afriyie Barnieh had given Hearts the lead before Samuel Boateng leveled matters for Asante Kotoko.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Precise FM, the striker disclosed that he was left out because he was injured.

"I am not worried I wasn’t included in the match day squad for the game but the win is what matters.

I have no issues with the coach, Samuel Boadu, he dropped me from the squad because I had an injury, I have no problem with him."

"The media is entitled to their opinion and I cannot do anything about it" he added.