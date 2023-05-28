57 minutes ago

Legon Cities demonstrated their determination to avoid relegation from the Ghana Premier League with a narrow victory over Hearts of Oak at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.

In the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League match-week 32 fixture, Hearts of Oak suffered their third consecutive defeat against the Royals on Sunday afternoon.

It was Legon Cities who took the lead just before halftime through Kofi Kordzi, who capitalized on the defensive lapse of his former club.

Kordzi's goal in the 45+3 minutes proved to be the decisive moment in the match, as no further goals were scored. The victory propels Legon Cities to the eleventh position in the league standings.

Hearts of Oak made efforts to turn the tide in the second half and level the score, hoping to secure at least a point from the El-Wak Sports Stadium. However, their endeavors proved fruitless.

The match concluded with a 1-0 win for Legon Cities, providing a glimmer of hope for their survival in the Premier League.

Legon Cities will now continue their battle to secure their place in the Ghana Premier League, while Hearts of Oak will seek to bounce back from their recent defeats in the upcoming fixtures.