It is the first leg clash between the two African giants and Coach Samuel Boadu has made one change to the squad that eliminated Guinea's CI Kamsar in the previous encounter by 2-0.

Defensive midfielder Caleb Amankwah has been benched for Kordzi, who got the first goal for the Phobians against the Kamsar.

He leads an attacking trio that also involves Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Isaac Mensah as the Phobians go in ferociously for a convincing win in Accra.

Wydad Athletic is another giant in the composition his although they are yet to win. Hearts, on the other hand, won the competition in 2000.

Below are the Phobians possible lineup against Wydad. The phobians are hoping to qualify for the next stage of the competition.

Richard Attah

Fatawu Mohammed

Raddy Ovouka

Robert Addo Sowah

Mohammed Alhassan

Emmanuel Nettey

Fredrick Ansah Botwe

Salifu Ibrahim

Daniel Afriyie Barnie

Kofi Kordzi

Isaac Mensah