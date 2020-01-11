1 hour ago

TV and radio personality Kofi Laing is the next to say goodbye to Multimedia’s biggest radio platform, Joy FM.

He left sometime last week and has since become the first to leave the Multimedia Group in 2020 after Manasseh Awuni Azure, Afia Pokua and MzGee’s exit in 2019.

The reason behind his exit is currently ambiguous, as many are wondering if it was a voluntary decision or otherwise.

Also, it is not clear if he is heading to a different radio platform.

“But Mr. Laing will be focusing some attention on his fashion career,” a source told NEWS-ONE on Thursday.

The man who is recognised as one of the few articulate radio personalities in Ghana joined the Multimedia family in 2015 after abandoning his job in the UK.

He was on Joy Prime’s Fashion TV for some time before subsequently joining Joy FM, where he hosted The Late Night Express Show for more than three years.

He interviewed high-profile personalities and delved into issues that affect the very moral fibre of today's Ghanaian society and beyond during his time on the show.

Aside from presenting, he also emcees corporate and fashion events. He owns the fashion brand called Kokudé at Dzorwulu, which does amazing clothing.

As a TV and radio personality, Laing cut an impressive figure by being reserved and never craved for media attention. He is also described as hard working and has an infectious enthusiasm for whatever he does.