Toronto -based Ghanaian artiste Kofi Mante has released a new single 'Ghana Love' entreating citizens to love their motherland and make it a better place.

Kofi Mante dedicates the song to every Ghanaian regardless of where they come from and champions the course of a better Ghana agenda with its educative lyrics.

Excerpts of the song lyrics say: "Let's come together to think about the future. Let's try our best to think about Ghana even though we are trying to make it in our personal lives. Lets love each other and make Ghana a worthy place..''

The song also celebrates the month-long Ghana campaign which takes place in March as we project our rich Ghanaian heritage which includes food, clothes, music, among others.

The song released under Lion Palm Entertainment in collaboration with Mugen Vision and Big T Entertainment is accompanied with some beautiful and entracing visuals of the motherland.

The video shot and directed by Gordon Appiah showcases the various monuments in the country.

Kofi Lion Palm is a Canadian-based Ghanaian and Chief Executive Officer of LP Entertainment and this is his maiden musuc project for the nation.